Ross Dress for Less: They claim to have a sale for 49 cents on Monday, January 22, what time?

We are just a few days away from the date expected by lovers of offers and customers of Ross Dress for Less, where the said famous American store will hold its traditional auction sale of items. 49 US St.

Without a doubt, this department store chain is one of the favorites bargain hunter People who come form huge lines to shop to make the most of discounts and promotions.

related news

It should be noted that the following are the major items that usually go on sale: Clothing, Accessories and Shoes Which are most demanded by the customers.

On social networks and various platforms, users have shared videos where in previous years they have made purchases, to make the most of these offers, they recommend that people come after noon, This is when store employees start labeling products clearance prices.

In one video, there is also a former store employee Ross dress at low price announced that the said liquidation will take place in the month of January, so customers should be alert to take advantage of this moment This Monday, January 22 Expected time of liquidation of items at 49 cents.

It is important to remember that in addition to these discounts, you can purchase Extra 10% Off at Rosswith this store credit card and for customers 55 years of age and older.