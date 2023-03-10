Rotten Tomatoes’ Top Rated Best Mystery Movies

Psychological thrillers are unforgettable journeys that challenge the mind, leaving you questioning everything from your own motivations to those of your neighbor. They also mix genres, featuring everything from twisted ballerinas to deceptive train adventures: there’s something for everyone.

And as the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has been an indicator for several productions that are coming out from time to time, we think it’s quite appropriate to separate a list of the best rated films of the genre above from the site.

Gone Girl (2014)

Based on the work of Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl tells of a romance between fired writer Nick Dunne (ben affleck) and his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike). The daughter of writer parents, Amy seems to be a great match for Nick at first. But when Amy suddenly disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick finds himself caught in a whirlwind as the prime suspect in the case.

Soon, the image of the couple crumbles and we see Nick and Amy as they really are. Secrets are revealed, old faces return and we discover that nothing is as it seems for Amy Dunne and her twisted story.

Black Swan (2010)

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers and good competition, go for black swana classic from Darren Aronofsky.

In the film, Nina (Natalie Portman) is cast as the understudy prima ballerina for her company’s production of Black Swan, playing the roles of Black Swan and White Swan. What follows is a series of twists, rivalries, misunderstandings and fractured psyches. Black Swan is the kind of movie so gritty you’ll need to watch it more than once to fully understand it.

Lives on the Line (1997)

In Lifes in game in David Fincher, Michael Douglas is “Nicholas Van Orton”, a successful banker who likes to keep a low profile.

After lunch with his estranged brother, Conrad (Sean Penn) gives you an intimate gift: a participation in a game that takes place in real life. With a little fear, Nicholas accepts the proposal and soon finds himself in fear for his own life as the game becomes more dangerous and the character must seek answers for himself.

The Origin (2010)

With Leonardo DiCaprio In the lead role, a man can enter people’s dreams and steal secrets from their subconscious. He is soon tasked with the seemingly impossible – planting an idea in someone’s mind. What follows is a story of achieving the impossible, broken relationships, deadly enemies and everything in between – with an ending shocking enough to keep you awake for days.

DiCaprio fans will love this psychological thriller, also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt It is Elliot Page. With a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a smash hit, earning its spot on this list.

Amnesia (2000)

Leonard (Guy Pearce) is looking for the man who raped and murdered his wife. The difficulty, however, of locating his wife’s killer is compounded by the fact that he suffers from a rare and incurable form of memory loss. Although he can remember details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, where he is going or why.

Memento is another film by Christopher Nolan, with a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film makes you think you know what’s going on, and then suddenly you don’t – a testament to its twisted nature.

The Worker (2004)

Directed by Brad Anderson, The Machinist is a movie starring Christian Bale It is Michael Ironside. After factory worker Trevor Reznik (Bale) causes an accident at work that injures his co-worker, he spirals deeper and deeper into psychosis.

The Machinist is a brilliant, if twisted, story that shows the effects of insomnia on a person. This movie will leave you doubting everything you know, both about yourself and those around you.

The Swap (2008)

Set in 1928 and directed by Clint Eastwoodthis film focuses on single mother Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie). She returns home to Los Angeles to find that her son has disappeared, but miraculously reappears five months later. The problem, however, is that this is not her son.

The Exchange it’s a perfect mystery that involves struggles with authorities and conspiracy theories. The film takes you on a journey to expose the corruption of the LAPD, where nothing is really as it seems.

Identity (2003)

Identity is a film that follows the story of ten people who seek shelter in an isolated Nevada motel during a violent storm: however, they suddenly find themselves the targets of a vicious serial killer.

Limousine driver Ed Dakota (John Cusack) is committed to discovering the identity of this serial killer and is ready to do whatever it takes to get it. Of course, he’s in danger and uncertainty at every turn, not knowing what to expect or who’s after them all.

So, did you like these top-rated Rotten movies? Let us know which one was your favorite in the comments.