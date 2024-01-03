Round-by-round analysis: Teofimo Lopez doesn’t shine in win over Jamain Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez successfully, but weakly, defended his World Boxing Organization super lightweight title against Jemaine Ortiz.

LAS VEGAS – Teofimo Lopez entered the ring with a sword-bearer and other circus acts while channeling Hugh Jackman’s “The Greatest Showman” in a top hat and ringmaster’s costume.

He did virtually nothing in an unexpected super lightweight title defense against Jamain Ortiz, a unanimous decision victory for Lopez that drew sustained applause from the Mandalay Bay crowd.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) was victorious with scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113. And although he retained his WBO title at 140 pounds, he failed to perform well and was once again upset by a skilled southpaw.

“I think I won the fight,” said Lopez, ESPN’s No. 1 junior welterweight. “What can I say? Once again I came out with the short end of the stick… He couldn’t hit me… He wasn’t getting any shots at me.”

