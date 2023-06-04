Parkette subscribes to YouTube channel Acid: ‘Hope for episodes based around Bende van Nijvel’

tom rez

can you hear this? Yes, there it is again: the world’s smallest violin. and this week she’s just playing for Royal blood ttt mike kerrHalf of the group, who stood upright during the performance, once again showed their younger side by reprimanding the audience during a concert in Dundee. This time, he thought, the reaction to his moves wasn’t spirited enough. TTT Suckerday Mike: ‘I’ll just introduce myself, since you obviously don’t know who we are: We’re Royal Blood, and this is rock music. , ben thatcher, the kind of drummer that jokes are made about sitting there watching TTT if it was rock music: maybe the audience applauded until the guitarist even showed up? To top it all, Mike made his performance even better by lifting his middle finger and tucking it into the wings. However after playing all their songs properly, otherwise they will have to refund their fees. Lewis Capaldi, with whom they may not share much fans. We say: now lady edna Is buried, Mike Kerr can claim the title of loudest drama queen in the Anglo-Saxon world TTT

Noel GallagherOne of the other candidates for the title has answered that call. Matt Healy By 1975 did to Oasis to be called together again, because according to them there is nobody who would like to see a solo performance by Noel or Liam Who wouldn’t want to see a show by his old band TTT? Noel says: ‘1975 is rubbish and it should split itself’ TTT has something to be said for both propositions TTT sets a good example: Celine Dion, who canceled his world tour because he suffers from stiff man syndrome, which translates into muscle stiffness and spasms (TTT) especially when it reaches the right arm, which can be very frustrating. just ask Roger Waters Coincidence or not TTT, but we still have to talk about it rammstein TTT A woman who recently attended a pre-party of a concert by the Germans in Vilnius, Lithuania, claims she was drugged by TTT during the performance, even in a small niche under the stage taken where she was between two songs must have sex with the front to LindemannWhich he denied TTT Striking story, anyway: Rammstein’s bad taste generally reigns on the forum TTT The group was nevertheless forced to respond to the accusations with a short message: ‘In the face of rumors on the Internet In relation, we can extrapolate the fact that nature has occurred in our environment’ TTT Admit it, you can’t get your communication much German without someone knocking on your door in the middle of the night TTT That happens very rarely is that we Romelu Lukaku should mention in these columns, but before he allegedly started anything megan t stallion TTT The two were seen together at the wedding of Lukaku’s partner last week Lautaro MartinezAfter which suddenly a frank fell here and there. Because as Megan sang on ‘Phoney Ppl’ three years ago: ‘I bought myself a European puppy in Italy’ the probability of them doing so is tt dris mertens Meaning: minor ttt oh yeah, and then there was some left over pomeloian thighs TTT also on second thought: never mind