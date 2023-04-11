RPG player would be responsible for filtering the US classified documents by leaving his character sheet among the files

In early March, images of military documents about the Russian-Ukrainian war were leaked, with sensitive content about the number of casualties, military strategies and routes, and plans to support Ukraine. These images were disseminated on different sites on the Internet, mainly on 4Chan and Reddit. Days later, it was discovered that one of the possible origins of the leak was on a Minecraft server on Discord.generating more doubts than answers on the subject.

Someone used the documents to win an argument on 4Chan

While it is not yet known who is to blame for this maximum security data leak, there is a strange discovery in the case: among all the photos of military archives, routes, figures and strategies, an image of a role character token is found, something that completely contrasts with the other photographs. The tab shows statistics on a piece of paper a character named ‘Izmer Trotzky’a science professor with points split into strength, charisma, first aid, occult, and trap detection, as well as carrying items such as a magnifying glass, sword cane, and derringer gun.

Role sheet found in leaked documents

The Vice website asked RPG designer Jacqueline Bryk about the possible source game for this token, wanting to know if there is any chance of learning more about the image. Initially, the character class and the type of objects she carried, in addition to the category of occult, he led Bryk to believe that the token was from the Call of Cthulu role-playing game, based on the HP Lovecraft universe. However, some details do not match this possibility, since the statistics are too low for a game that is based on a D100 system (100-sided dice), in addition to missing the classic sanity stat in Lovecraftian campaigns, for which, the only option for the designer, is that the token was created for a table made between the merger of Call of Cthulu and the Fallout board game.

The character sheets are usually more complex than the leak

This information allows us to understand the creation of the RPG campaign sheet, but remains uncertain as to how the photograph got into a maximum-security military file folder about a war that has been going on for more than a year. Although the sheet could be from some government official fanatic about the role, the image could have a simpler origin, since it could be from the person who leaked the documents wanted to use the classified information for a table and added it by mistake, giving a potential clue to the culprit.

