Rubius defends Xokas after the controversy of the Counter boxes

See reviews about a person as he is xokas it is not something strange. From time to time we come across a clip or video that goes viral on social networks and that launches the name of Xokas into the trends. During the last few hours, The content creator has once again been at the center of controversy. The reason has been to spend almost 4,000 euro opening boxes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This happened last Tuesday, April 18. However, the Galician content creator has been opening these boxes for a few days. Ruben Doblas «Rubius»reacted to one of his live shows and it was clear and forceful. Legendary YouTuber and streamer sent a clear message to all the people who have dedicated themselves to criticizing Xokashighlighting the hypocrisy that exists when pointing to one or the other.

Rubius is forceful after criticizing Xokas

It’s not uncommon to see games that feature microtransactions. FIFA either Counter-Strike are the two clear examples of this. If we go to social networks and even on Twitch we can meet many people and even great creators buying envelopes or boxes. Although these behaviors are often criticized, they have not reached the level of Xokas in recent hours. And this has been made very clear by Rubius.

«It would be hilarious if Xokas or I were found guilty for opening Counter boxes when there are literally thousands of streamers and youtubers that have been opening FIFA packs for years. Or cards from Clash Royale and many other games. I can’t wait for that day to come“, highlighted Rubius. Here he makes it clear that on many occasions there is a double yardstick and that depending on the name, it will be sought to cancel or not.

We don’t know how far this funa will go, but it is clear that we will still have a few hours in which the name of Xokas will be in the spotlight on social networks.

More in our section streamers.