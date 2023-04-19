Rubius defends Xokas from the accusations of promoting gambling by the Counter Strike boxes

Xokas has become one of the most powerful figures of streaming in Spain, but his personality and his way of expressing himself have made many constantly look for a way to harm your image or cancel it on networks. To the list of small controversies that he has starred in is now added that of his supposed promotion of gambling, when broadcasting on his Twitch channel how he spent about 4000 euros in the box purchase system of the Counter Strike video game. Given what was happening, Rubius wanted to react to the issue and express the hypocrisy with which one judges to some specific content creators.

Micro-purchases within video games, or with merchandising related to them, are a source of content ideas for countless streamers and youtubers. The networks are full of people buying digital card packs, with claims of the type “I spend X hundreds of euros on FIFA packs”, and it has rarely been criticized that this encourage splurges or compulsive buying. But when a streamer like Xokas has released similar content, but with Counter Strike boxes, it seems that the matter has become more serious. That is why Rubius decided to point out that, if Xokas’ behavior is criticized, the rest should be damned too.

If you look at the Xokas streams in recent days, you can see how he constantly points out that what you are doing should not be replicated, and that if he does it, it is because he has more than enough money to afford it, and because it is something he had always dreamed of. What’s more, all this massive opening of boxes has ended with a pretty significant anger from Xokas, who has decided not to play Counter Strike again and not to collaborate with the company that develops it. Let’s hope karma makes up for this bad luck with good news in other aspects of your life!