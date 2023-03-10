Rubius says goodbye to the event with an epic death

Rubius has left Minecraft Extreme with a unique ending clip. “Gaming died today, rest in peace”. So they said goodbye to him. The one who claims to be one of the most prominent creators in Spanish-speaking history left the event through the front door in his style. “3, 2, 1… See you in heaven guys!” he said and exclaimed as he neared his end.

On the raised platform, Rubius jumped into the void armed with a trident to boost his jump and with a bucket of waterreminding us of the epic save that Quackity starred in days ago and what could be one of the most spectacular mechanics (visually speaking of the game).

The truth is that after jumping into the void he did not try to save his life, but rushed into what was his scheduled farewell. It’s more, his jump was perfectly calculated so as not to fall directly to the groundbut to descend even more, entering the subsoil, thus signing his great farewell.

“Gaming died today, rest in peace”

Rubius ended with laughter and a final big shout after starring in some of the best moments of the series. “We will remember you and carry you in the end in our hearts”, wrote Shadoune666 by way of farewell This has been just one of the many farewell messages that have been dedicated to the series, although many have been wanting to see him in the final phase of it.

This, which will take place in just over a week, has been ‘lame’ by bringing together 39 participants, Rubius being number 40. However, he could not participate for various reasons, although he did not want to be left out due to inactivity or end his journey with a ‘dangling’ life. That was why he decided to end his participation in Minecraft Extreme. “Today gaming died, rest in peace.”