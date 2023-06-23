Ruby Kieuwmans: Teen Giveaway With Tentacles – FilmDominan

This summer, DreamWorks Animations dives into the tumultuous waters of high school with a hilarious, heartwarming comedy about a shy teenager who discovers she is from the royal family of the legendary Kraken. Is. What awaits him in the depths of the sea is greater than he could have ever imagined.

Ruby Kieuvmans / Ruby Gilman (Lana Condor, in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is a sweet, clumsy 16-year-old girl. She tries desperately to fit in at Oceanside High, but most of the time she feels invisible. She is madly in love with a skater boy (Jabouki Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet) to whom she tutors math, but he only admires her math skills. And Ruby can’t even go to the beach with the cool kids, because her overprotective supermom (Oscar® Nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out) forbids her from going in the water. When she does what her mother forbids, Ruby learns that she is the descendant of a long line of Kraken queens and warriors. She even becomes heir to the throne of her great-grandmother (Oscar® winner Jane Fonda), who is the queen of the Warriors of the Seven Seas. The Kraken’s task is to protect the oceans from the vain, power-hungry mermaids, the Kraken’s eternal enemies. This immediately creates a problem. The new, pretty, popular girl at school, Chelsea (Emmy Winner Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek), happens to be a mermaid. Ruby must accept who she is and make a big move to protect the school she loves.

Ruby Keuvmans: Teen With Tentacles stars an extraordinary cast, including Emmy winner Coleman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead) as Ruby’s kind-hearted father, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson (Veep) as Ruby’s overbearing uncle, and Ruby Blue Chapman (Council of Dads) is included. Nice little brother The film is directed by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (Vevo, The Croods) and produced by Kelly Cooney Silella (Trolls World Tour, Trolls) and Farin Pearl (The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World) Co-directed. , Big comedy stars also star in supporting roles, including Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Emmy nominee Nicole Beyer (Naled It!), YouTube megastar Liza Koshy (Liza On Demand), Ramona Young (Never Have i) are included. Ever), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Echo Kellum (Arrow).

Ruby Keevmans: Teenager with Tentacles can be seen in cinemas from June 28

