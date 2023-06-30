Rudy renounces his Dutch citizenship in protest

Admin 53 mins ago

For Rudy, the main meaning of autonomous living is that he no longer wants to obey all the rules and obligations of the state, as he reports Heart of the Netherlands. According to Rudy, autonomous living means independence for him, it has nothing to do with money. “You shouldn’t do it to get rich, but just because you like it. I put a lot of time into it, but the feeling of freedom is worth it.

According to Chris Bakhuis-van Casteren, president of the Royal Professional Association of Judicial Officers, becoming a sovereign is nothing new. “However, nowadays it seems that people often join an autonomous group in the hope of avoiding financial worries. This can have dire consequences in the long run, such as heavy fines and, in the worst case, eviction.”

To persevere

And Rudy? He has so far successfully avoided all warnings and fines from the government. “And I can continue this indefinitely. And I can continue this longer than the government.

