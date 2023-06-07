Rüfer is jailed for six months under the influence of alcohol and drugs after he hit a woman at a pedestrian crossing (Sint-Niklaas).

A roofer from Sint-Gillis-Vaas who hit a woman at a lighted zebra crossing last year was given a six-month suspended prison sentence, a lengthy driving ban and a fine.

The man, represented by a lawyer, turned out to be under the influence of alcohol after the accident and also took a positive drug test during the session of the police court in Sint-Niklaas on Monday.

“not paying attention”

“My client has accepted responsibility. He was not paying attention. He stopped immediately and immediately called emergency services and assisted the woman. He also immediately admitted that he had been drinking and snorted cocaine a few days prior was,” said his attorney, who also acknowledged that his client was still using white powder sporadically.

The judges, however, couldn’t help but laugh. He sentenced the man to six months in prison, suspended for three years, a fine of 4,000 euros, an effective driving ban of two years and declared him unfit to drive due to drug use.

If he ever wants to get behind the wheel again, he must first pass all medical and psychological tests and pass theoretical and practical driving tests.