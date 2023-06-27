Rufus Wainwright :: Democracy – enola.be

It’s been a few years since I’ve heard new work from Rufus Wainwright. With a series of musical friends he brings us democracy An enjoyable record – a euphemism for mediocrity. And that’s not enough for someone of Wainwright’s caliber.

democracy is a cover record with folk (d’oh) The songs are sung together with a covered wagon filled with musical guests. With that premise, you can’t expect to be presented with a vintage Wainwright (not Rufus, Martha, or Loudon III). The compatibility of these types of exercises is not always clear. democracy So it is a mix of voices, instruments and environments. This resulted in some major rework, but also some mistakes wrong step,

Often all the pieces of the puzzle fit well together, e.g.such as “Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming to the Canyon)”, a cover of The Mamas and the Papas. Wainwright’s harmony vocals with Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles), Chris Stills (son) and Sheryl Crow (herself) are ridiculously beautiful. A cover that might not add much to the original, but is an upgrade in our opinion. The song also gives Wainwright a chance to elevate her vocals. However, too often, the Thoroughbred on this record is stopped in a small meadow where it does not come into its voice.

Also “Harvest” (Neil Young), here with Andrew Bird and then Chris Stills, was indicated with a point on first listen, Bird’s mandolin wails into the song, then typically uses it as a ukulele for the remainder of the song. After a hard day’s work on the field, Paddle Steel is the perfect punctuator with the warm glow of the setting sun.

Perhaps the most daring song on the album is “Going to a Town”, Wainwright’s own 2007 protest song. Where the original was overpowered by a swelling orchestra and feats by Martha Wainwright and Richard Thompson, Anohni takes the measure of the United States this time. State. The sneaky intro, with only acoustic guitar, leads you down the wrong path. Finally, this version turns into a focused indictment, in a much colder manner than the original. The land of heroes. While the original was filled with anger and disillusionment, Anohani and Rufus resigned themselves to its demise. American Dream,

Those three are the highlights, but they also highlight this album’s pain points: You can’t call the above songs real folk and Wainwright is rarely the star of the show. You don’t have to do this, but sometimes it just feels like listening to a playlist of randomly assembled songs and musicians.

“Cotton Eye Jo”, in the Nina Simone version, creates the necessary coolness, but as a piano song it is again an outlier among more on the rest of the album. Even when Wainwright takes the lead solo on the next song, we’re still on the edge of our seats. Great vibrato and unique lyrical piano playing make “Arthur McBride” a true folk song, an aesthetic pairing cojones who is often absent democracy, A voice and a piano: a Wainwright at the top of his abilities is all it takes to tell a vibrant, musically poignant story.

Honorable mentions are for intimate harmony vocals with David Byrd on “Black Gold” (by and with Wayne Dyke Parks, his home friend from the beginning of Wainwright’s career) and Moondog’s cover of “High on a Rocky Ledge”. “Heading For Home” also fits this list. John Legend and Rufus trying to outdo each other: it’s a battle where the showrunner emerges the victor.

But for every highlight we find a song we don’t include in our RW playlist. When choosing a song, Wainwright felt like a kid in a candy store. This album has a taste of everything and it still produces a strange aftertaste. Who hums “Nacht und Traume”, a song by Franz Schubert, in an album with “Kaulana na Pua” (with barely-present Nicole Scherzinger) – a patriotic song from Hawaii – is a mystery to us. Maybe we’re being too strict and this is just a strong cover album. All top-notch professionals, who ignite together in an effortless harmony song around the campfire: you could hardly call it bad, but that doesn’t exactly warm us up. For him democracy Record very few real Rufus Wainwright and shoot them in all directions a little bit.