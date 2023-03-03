Ruined King: A League of Legends Story announces its version for Xbox Series

Riot Forge has been planning an ambitious project to expand the LoL universe for several years. This 2023 we will receive up to three games, but the first stone on the road was laid by Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. This turn-based RPG was the first game released by the company where they expanded their universe with games starring popular LoL champions.

A title that laid the foundations for what is to come and that is now landing for the new generation of consoles.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story lands on Xbox Series today

Originally released in November 2021, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was available on Xbox One, PC, and PS4, with Xbox Series X|S and PS5 being available via backward compatibility. However, Riot has just announced that the game will have a native version for both consoles. In them, sand will run at 4K and 60 fps solid and solvent. The best? That is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Riot Forge will further expand its universe with three releases in 2023. First we will receive The Mageseeker, an action RPG that will land in the spring of this year, while CONVERGENCE will follow in the summer. And for Christmas we will have Song of Nunu, the title developed by Tequila Works. If we add the new version of Ruined King: A League of Legend Story, we have a most complete year at the hands of Riot.