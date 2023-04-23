Ruler reveals what the two ADCs of the future will be

JD Gaming shooter Park Jae-hyuk”Ruler“, debuted in the Summer Split of 2016 from the hand of Samsung Galaxy. Since then, the South Korean was called to be one of the great shooters in the history of League of Legends, expectations that he has met both individually and with international titles. The only big ‘but’ of him have been the league titles, but he removed the thorn in the last summer of 2022 and since then he has won two leagues in two different regions consecutively.

However, that does not imply that time advances and that other players appear on the board. Stars like Ruler or Kim Hyuk-kyu «Deft» have endured over time, along the way icons like Jian Zi-Hao «Uzi» have gone while other figures have appeared like Lee Min-hyeong «Gumayusi«. However, recently in an interview after being the MVP of the last finals of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), the JD Gaming player has talked about the two players he believes will be the great ADCs of the future without mentioning the T1 player.

«I knew that Peyz was going to be brilliant in the future, but I didn’t expect him to play so well in such a short period of time. After watching Leave play, I think he has the potential to be the best ADC in the world in the next two years, just like Peyz.“Ruler said. Both Gen.G shooter Kim Su-hwan”Peyz“like EDward Gaming’s Hu Hong-Chao”leave«, the best have been chosen rookies of the last Spring Split in the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) and the LPL.

Ruler will only play against one of the two promises at MSI

Ruler will star in one of the ‘morbo’ matches at the Mid-Season Invitational since in the Main Event he will face Gen.G, his former team. The currently JD Gaming shooter has never hidden his intentions to play against his previous club and his ADC: «I want to face Peyz. I want to teach him what maturity is«. However, Leave will not be at MSI as Bilibili Gaming qualified for the LPL finals after beating EDward Gaming 2-3. However, EDG and JDG met in the semifinals within the upper bracket.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.