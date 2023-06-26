Rumor: Ben Affleck is entering the multiverse via ‘Depool 3’ (too)



Deadpool 3 is the most anticipated film of the coming year for many Marvel fans. That’s mainly because they got to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the last time, but according to a new rumor, he’s not the only familiar face we’ll be seeing.

the rumor that the multiverse is a big part of dead pond 3 Has been roaming around for some time. According to a new rumor, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil is one of the characters we’ll see in the movie due to his multiverse antics.

on the set

Hollywood insider TheComixKid reports that Ben Affleck was recently on the set of dead pond 3, He first stated that he did not know what his potential role would be, but later backtracked, saying that there was a good chance he would return as Daredevil.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Spider-Man: No Way Home has already shown that anything is possible in the Marvel Multiverse. If dead pond 3 So even with the multiverse, it’s certainly possible that Affleck’s Daredevil and several older Marvel characters will be featured in the film.

affleck

Before Ben Affleck Entered the DCEU as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeIn 2003 she had a lead role in the Marvel film Daring,

The film is generally regarded as one of the worst of the superhero genre, but to this day people still have good things to say about the casting and fans want Affleck to reprise the role. we’ll find out if that’s gonna happen dead pond 3 When the film will be released in theaters on 4 May 2024.