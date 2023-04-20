RUMOR: Case Esports would join the Super League in summer

Earlier today we discussed that fnatic TQ would be considering the possibility of selling his place in super league, so we could have: either the return of a team with a past in the highest division of LoL in Spain, or a new contender. Barely a few hours have passed since we received this news and, according to the rumors, it seems that this slot for the divided By summer it would already have a new owner.

According to Alejandro “anonymous” gummies for Blix.gg, the team interested in the place of Fnatic TQ would be nothing more and nothing less than Case Esports, the esports team of the brazilian crack Casemiro. According to what was published just moments ago, the sources indicate that it only remains for them to close the last details so that the arrival of Case Esports to the highest division of Spanish LoL a reality.

see more

Sources: Case Esports 🇪🇸 will join Superliga. Some details are still to be finished. In case the last details are finalized, Casemiro’s team will be the team that will join Superliga in the Summer Split. All details @blix_gg ⬇️https://t.co/ZhlpsoSokw — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) April 20, 2023

The great first season and the near rise of Case Esports

League of Legends Squad Case Esports made its landing in the Spanish divisions during 2022, the first season they had to play the Second Super League and the first roster that was formed had a more than clear objective: to reach Super League. in that 2022 case had a “Super team” for the second division with players like AHaHaCiK in the jungle, Rayito as substitute shooter, Raven in the top lane and miniduke becoming owner of the central street, among others.

The good results were not long in coming, in his first year in Lol lifted the trophy divided of spring (3-2 vs Jokers in the Grand Final); and finished in third place in the divided Of summer; However, to achieve the long-awaited promotion case should get results in the table of Promotion/Relegation. There he started with the wrong foot losing 3-1 against UCAM Tokiers (who would later maintain the category) and, already in the Lower Draw, they fell again in what was an exciting Final against jokers (3-2).

Now the LoL squad of Case Esports He has the opportunity to play the long-awaited Super League, but for this we still have to wait for an official voice.

More in our section League of Legends.