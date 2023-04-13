Rumor: DuaLL would return to the Super League at the hands of Jokers

In regards to Tier-2 of League of Legends, we are in the midst of developing the first 2023 edition of the EMEA Masters and all the national and regional competitions are in the famous off season, the one before the summer split. In this context, the teams that have not fared as expected during the spring tournaments begin to move their chips with the sole objective of improving their performance and closing the 2023 season with better results.

One of those teams is jokers, Navarro’s team played its first divided in the super league, but the results did not accompany at all. Not only did they fail to classify playoffs, but they barely achieved two wins in 18 days of competition in the highest Spanish division of Lol. With this panorama that already makes more than one think of a possible relegation to Second Super League, Jokers began to move in the Transfer Market and rumors point to an expected repatriation. According to Eros reports to Blix, Angel «DualLL» Fernández Álvarez would have reached a verbal agreement to wear the colors of Jokers for the divided summer in Super League.

The Spanish support would compete again in the Spanish top flight after a brief stint in the German Prime League where it occupied a place in the bottom lane of NNO Prime. After wearing the jerseys of great Spanish teams such as X6tence, Cream Real Betis, MAD Lions Madrid, Movistar Riders and UCAM Tokiers, DuaLL took a step to the side super league and he migrated to the German league where he has not done as he dreamed. NNO Prime finished in last position with a record of 4 wins and 14 losses with a losing streak of eight straight losses.

Sources: DuaLL 🇪🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with Guasones and will make his return to Superliga for the upcoming split

Jokers new botlane will be formed by Zamulek 🇵🇱and DuaLL

More details ⬇️:https://t.co/nl3lauMrk1 —Eros (@i_Eros_) April 13, 2023

