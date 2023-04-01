Rumor: Maxlore reached a verbal agreement with Barça eSports

The first one hasn’t finished yet. divided of super league, at the time of publication of this note Movistar Riders and The Heretics battle to keep the Spanish championship in Zaragoza, however this is not a reason for the squads to stop moving and start planning the second half of the year focused on the divided summer Super League. In this way the first rumors of signings, replacements and changes in the active rosters begin to flutter around the 10 teams in the Spanish championship.

On this occasion and according to what was released a few moments ago, nothing more by Alejandro Gomis «Anonymous» inBlix.ggBarça eSports would have reached a word agreement with Nubar «Maxlore» Sarafian to become the new jungler of the Catalan team for the second divided of the year in Super League. maxlore was found as a substitute Alby in Giants, However, since December 27 of last year, the British decided to step aside and seek offers to return to Summoner’s Rift. If the signing is finalized, the experienced British player with a past in great Spanish teams such as giants and Movistar Riders will come to replace Hadess.

Sources: Maxlore 🇬🇧has reached a verbal agreement with @FCBeSports The British jungler will replace Hadess 🇳🇱 in the next Split. All details⬇️https://t.co/WEbmxp6nWm — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) April 1, 2023

What will become of Hadess during the second split?

At the moment it is not known what will be the new whereabouts of the current Dutch jungle of Barca eSports, for the moment and whenever the signing is given, Hadess He will become a substitute in the team. According to the Leaguepedia site, the contract of Hadess in the Catalan team ends in mid-November this year, when the second split of super league come to an end. The Dutch jungler had a regular season with Barca eSports, Although the Catalans finished in fourth position, they have not been able to overcome Movistar Riders and they were eliminated in the first round of Playoffs.

