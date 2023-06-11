Rumor: ‘The Batman 2’ introduces famous villain and one of these actors is set to play him



Despite the fact that what’s been happening in DC in recent months has been all too murky, luckily at least it’s coming from another batmanFilm starring Robert Pattinson. Now it looks like his Batman will be up against none other than the well-known villain Two-Face.

It is quite possible that this name sounds familiar to you. The character of this villain has been played by all the well-known actors. just think of tommy lee jones batman forever, Aaron Eckhart also cast a very believable Two-Face. dark Knight, Now there’s another actor to handle.

Name

Many names are already doing the rounds. The two actors most likely to play the role at this time are reportedly Josh Harnett and Joel Edgerton. Harnett was a big name especially in the 2000s and could be seen in blockbusters like pearl harbor And black Hawk Down,

Edgerton isn’t sitting still. He was seen in highly acclaimed films such as, among others warrior, gift And King, Insider Jon Rocha was the first to come up with the news and says DC is looking to cast one of the two actors.

what to expect

Before going bad, Two-Face is actually one of the coolest characters in Gotham, Harvey Dent, a young Gotham City District Attorney whose career is on the bright side.

Unfortunately, his life takes a drastic turn. how will it be painted batman 2 can still be seen.