Rumor: Will Smith will play a Pokémon villain in the second ‘Detective Pikachu’



Will Smith (Aladdin, king richard) can play the role of the villain in another detective pikachu-movie. That’s what the Giant Freakin Robot rumor site claims.

In the first film, a teenager (Justice Smith) goes in search of his lost father with the help of talking Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds). The two stumble upon a grand conspiracy that threatens to destroy the bond between Pokémon and humans.

Kill

In 2019, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, based on the game of the same name, was a huge box office hit.

There is clearly a lot of fan interest for a sequel. That’s why the film studio Legendary Entertainment gave the green light to another film some time back.

first name

In March, Deadline reported that portlandiaThe sequel will be directed by producer Jonathan Krisel. The first part was directed by Rob Letterman.

Now the site Giant Freakin’ Robot reports that Will Smith has been approached to play the villain. detective pikachu 2, Not a concrete character from the world of Pokémon is mentioned.

grain of salt

This rumor has been spread to the world by Giant Freakin Robot. This site doesn’t necessarily have the most reliable reputation.

Still, we thought it was a fun post to share. So just take it with a grain of salt.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.