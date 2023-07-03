Rumors of popular ‘Family’ actress’ departure are in full swing

season finale Family was – as it should be with a soap opera – good for a major shocker. After all, TV-watching Flanders saw how one of the most beloved characters, Mikay, was strangled by surrogate mother Sam. For the time being, this is the last image shown to fans of Carolyn Mays, who played Mikey for twenty years. The fact that the actress now sports a short, blonde haircut instead of her character’s haircut fueled the rumors. Will Mickey return to the show or was this his last scene?

A source close to the actress indicated that Caroline Mays needs “a break of several months”. A welcome break after over twenty years of tireless work Greetings to everyone, “Many changes in the cast have also cost energy.” There is no official confirmation of the production or the actress as of now, wait and see what the start of the new season brings.