Rumors point to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as Hollywood’s new couple

DeuxMoi is an account on Instagram responsible for posting news, gossip and rumors about celebrities from the most diverse branches of entertainment. In the last week, she released a post that literally stopped the world, reporting a possible romance between Timothée Chalamet It is Kylie Jenner.

This page is famous for being right in many predictions it makes about celebrities. And, to further corroborate the news, the possible couple was seen together recently.

Photo: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seen together. Playback/Twitter

The page posted the following message: “Keep me anonymous please! Multiple sources say that Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner“. Also, another user mentioned that they will probably go together to the coachella.

Timothée Chalamet, 27 years old, is famous for true hits with the public and critics, such as “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), “lovely women” (2019) and “Dune” (2021). He is very secretive about his private life, being a real “hollywood low profile“.

We cannot say the same for Kylie Jenner, 25 years old, who has her life completely exposed since childhood. She is part of kardashian clan and has even participated in a reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“, which chronicles the daily lives of his famous family.

Recently, the brunette broke up with her ex-partner, travis scottwith whom he has two children: Stormie and Aire.

If all of this is true, Timothée and Kylie will be one of the hottest couples in the media right now. After all, both are young, handsome and involved in very successful projects. What a responsibility, huh?

Now, only time will tell if the rumors are true or not. But everything indicates that there is, yes, something going on, mainly due to the hit rate of the account responsible for the news. So let’s wait to know more details about the newest “it couple” from Hollywood.

Featured Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images