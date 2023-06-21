RUN TICKET TAYLOR SWIFT: THIS IS THE BEST CHANCE YOU HAVE TO BE THERE Show

Taylor Swift fans are overjoyed after the American superstar announced two concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. How To Increase Your Chances Of Getting Concert Tickets For Taylor Swift | Eras Tour?

Private Ticket Sales: How Does It Work?

Taylor Swift wants her Swifties to have the best possible chance of appearing at her show on July 5 and 6. So it opted for private ticket sales through Ticketmaster. A Ticketmaster registration form asks for your name, zip code, e-mail and telephone number. Then you will receive the confirmation of that registration in your email. Registration will close on Friday at 11:59 PM.

What happens to my data?

Ticketmaster verifies your registration. So registering multiple times is pointless. After authentication, a limited number of fans will be allowed ticket sales and others will be placed on a waiting list. This news has been shared by Ticketmaster in an email sent on 5th July. The lucky ones with the purchase link will also receive an access code via SMS on July 12. This allows you to proceed to ticket sales. It will start on July 12 at 2 pm.

Did I sign in with a purchase link?

No. Receipt of purchase link and code does not guarantee a ticket. In any case, make sure you’re ready before 2 p.m., because: first come, first served. Tip: Log in to your Ticketmaster account beforehand. Also, make sure you have a valid credit card with up-to-date billing information ready at checkout.

Is there a queue expected?

Yes. Private ticket sales do not exclude long waiting periods. After entering your access code, you may have to wait longer than usual to find your ticket. Ticketmaster advises not to refresh the page and to be patient.

How many tickets can I order?

You cannot exceed the ticket limit of four. Only one code can be processed in each transaction.

What if I am in line?

If you don’t receive a purchase link and access code: don’t worry. You may be removed from the waiting list. If so, you will receive two text messages containing a link to ticket sales and an access code. Exiting the waiting list does not guarantee a ticket.

