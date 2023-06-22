‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush Surpasses 1 Billion Streams…

Running Up the Hill is the first song from the 1980s by a singer to cross the magic mark of 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The milestone of 1 billion streams isn’t that special anymore. Ever since Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You became the first track to reach 1 billion streams in June 2017, 438 tracks have passed that mark. Nevertheless, Kate Bush’s acting is very special. Of all the songs that have crossed the 1 billion stream mark, only about 30 are older than 1990. Running Up That Hill is the first track by a solo female artist in the 60s, 70s or 80s to do so. There are a few older hits by a woman with solo 1 billion streams, such as Dreams by Fleetwood Mac (1.3 billion) and Sweet Dreams – Are Made of This by Eurythmics (1.1 billion), but in those cases the singer is part of a group or a single. Or duet with more males.

Kate Bush credits this achievement to the Netflix series Stranger Things. After Running Up That was used in that series the year before, there was a sudden surge of interest in this ’80s hit. This prompted the song to re-enter the Top 40, peaking at number 16 there.

Now the 64-year-old singer is very proud of her record. “A Billion Streams!” She writes on her website, “I have an image of a river flowing suddenly and creating many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on its way to the ocean. Each of these streams is one of you.. Thank you! Thank you so much! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an unimaginably wonderful journey. I am speechless.”