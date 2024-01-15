Rupert Murdoch got engaged for the sixth time at the age of 92

The media mogul plans to marry retired scientist Elena Zhukova, 66 (Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

At the age of 92, Rupert MurdochFamous media mogulhas reaffirmed its commitment to scientist elena zhukovaAs told by a spokesperson for the businessman ABC News, This incident is a symbol of sixth proposal Of marriageA few months later he transferred control of his media empire fox Lachlan Murdoch, to his son.

The couple is planning to celebrate their wedding next month. june Murdoch’s estate and vineyards in California are known as MoragaMarking a new chapter in the tycoon’s life.

Various media reports describe his fiancée as a Russian citizen. 66 year old retired scientistwhose daughter was married Roman AbramovichRecognized by the United States government as one of the Russian oligarch, an episode which resulted in the confiscation of his yacht. Despite her professional retirement, Zhukova has maintained a low profile until her recent engagement with Murdoch.

Her last marriage was to Jerry Hall in 2016, whom she divorced in 2022 (Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

The announcement comes after Murdoch canceled a previous engagement Ann Leslie Smith, was also confirmed by a spokesperson at the time. With this announcement, Rupert Murdoch continues to give something to talk about in both his professional and personal life.

Murdoch, known for his conservative stance, Before this he had been married five times., Her last marriage was to Jerry Hall in 2016, whom she divorced in 2022.

News in development…