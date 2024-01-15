Russell Westbrook powered, Clippers set comeback

National Basketball Association It continues its path towards the playoffs and most of the teams are starting to define their approach for the next round. Some already have the goal almost certain, others still have a good chance to achieve it and day after day they take to the court to continue winning. While others are already starting to work towards the future. However, there are also teams that are contenders, but their path could be cut short by the loss of key pieces. as in the case los angeles clippers before the injury Russell Westbrook,

This time, shears is in fourth place in western conference With a record of 39–20, 2.5 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, he has a good opportunity to continue climbing the ranks.





However, Tyronn Lue’s team suffered notable losses following an absence due to injury. Russell Westbrook, Let us remind you that last Friday the point guard left the court before the first half after breaking his left hand trying to take the ball away from Washington Wizards player Jordan Poole.

At first, Lew wasn’t sure westbrook I will need surgery to repair the damage. Said Om Youngmisuk from ESPNThrough your social network

Clippers know Russell Westbrook’s possible return date

according to the journalist ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskibasis of los angeles clippers He underwent surgery on his left hand on Monday, March 4, and will likely return before the start of the match. playoffs,

“ESPN Source: Clippers guard, Russell WestbrookHe had surgery on his broken left hand on Monday and is expected to return before the start of the playoffs. commented Wojnarowski On the social network X.

Similarly, the journalist stated that he is one of the best sixth men in the NBA, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 11.1 points per game. Additionally, he maintains a field goal percentage of .425, just under 50%, in 22.6 minutes of playing time. Data from Basketball Reference.

Whereas, in 2014 Russell Westbrook After suffering a fractured right hand, he returned to the court with the Thunder in less than four weeks, missing only 14 games on that occasion.

soon, los angeles clippers face 22 games (not including today) before a possible return westbrook, The Clippers’ next commitment will be on Wednesday, March 6, when they visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

You may be interested in: First in history: James Harden achieved an unusual record in the NBA