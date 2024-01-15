Russia elects the president. Is there democracy there? How does this work?

(CNN) — In Russia, presidential elections are already underway that will likely extend Vladimir Putin’s government until at least 2030.

Most votes will be cast over three days starting on March 15, although early and mail-in voting had already begun, including in occupied areas of Ukraine where Russian forces are trying to take control.

But this is no ordinary election: the vote will essentially involve checking constitutional boxes with no possibility of removing Putin from power.

As the elections approached, the current president’s dominance over the Russian electoral system grew stronger. The country’s only anti-war candidate is banned from running in elections, and poisoned and jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent anti-Putin voice, died under mysterious circumstances in mid-February. happened.

How long has Putin been in power and how long can he extend his mandate?

In 2021, Putin signed a law enabling him to run for two more presidential terms – each of six years – which could extend his term to 2036, after a referendum the previous year deprived him of his mandate. The border clock was allowed to be reset.

This election will mark the beginning of the first of those two additional terms.

Basically, he is the head of the country in the 21st century, and has rewritten the rules and conventions of the Russian political system to expand his powers.

This already makes him the longest-serving ruler in power in Russia since Joseph Stalin during the Soviet Union.

Putin’s steps to maintain control over the Kremlin included a constitutional amendment in 2008 that extended the presidential term from four to six years, and a temporary swap of posts with his then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the same year , which was preceded by a quick withdrawal. Presidency in 2012.

When and where are elections held?

Voting will take place from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17; This is the first Russian presidential election to be held in three days.

Three weeks after that, a second round of voting is planned if no candidate wins more than half of the votes, although it would be a major surprise if this were necessary.

This time only Russians elect the President. The next legislative elections, which form the Duma, are scheduled for 2026.

Early voting in hard-to-reach areas began in the last week of February and about 70,000 people in remote areas of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District are eligible to vote, according to state news agency TASS. The region represents more than a third of Russia’s total area, but is home to only about 5% of its population.

TASS said that before Friday, early voting had also begun in Zaporizhia, one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 in violation of international law.

Russia has already held regional votes and referendums in those occupied territories, an action the international community has questioned and called a sham, but the Kremlin views it as fundamental to its Russification campaign.







Who is competing with Putin in these elections?

Election candidates in Russia are closely monitored by the Central Election Commission (CEC), allowing Putin to compete in a favorable field and reducing the chances of an opposition candidate gaining the upper hand.

The same is happening in this election also. Callum Fraser of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank wrote, “Each candidate presents different ideologies and domestic policies, but collectively they aim to tighten his control over Russia during Putin’s next presidential term.” promote.”

Nikolay Kharitonov will be the candidate representing the Communist Party, which has been allowed to field a candidate in every election since 2000 but has failed to win even a fifth of the vote in any election since then.

Two other Duma politicians, Leonid Slutsky and Vladislav Davankov, are also in the running. Davankov is deputy chairman of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, while Slutsky represents the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, a party previously led by ultranationalist firebrand Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died in 2022. All of them are considered pro-Kremlin candidates.

To be fair, there is no candidate in the race who opposes Putin’s war in Ukraine. Boris Nadezhdin, the only anti-war figure in the election, was banned from the election by the CEC in early February, after the body claimed it had not received enough valid signatures in support of his candidacy.

In December, Yekaterina Duntsova, another independent candidate who was outspoken against the war in Ukraine, was rejected by the CEC, citing alleged errors in her campaign group’s registration documents. Duntsova later called on people to support Nadezhdin’s candidacy.

In early February, opposition activist Leonid Volkov dismissed the elections as a “circus” on social media and said they were meant to confirm Putin’s overwhelming public support. Volkov said, “It is important to understand what the March ‘elections’ mean for Putin. This is a propaganda effort to spread disillusionment among voters.”

Are the elections fair?

According to independent bodies and observers inside and outside the country, elections in Russia are neither free nor fair and will essentially serve as a formality to extend Putin’s tenure in power.

According to global democracy watchdog Freedom House, Putin’s successful campaigns are in part the result of “preferential treatment in the media, numerous abuses in office, and procedural irregularities during vote counting.”

Outside of the election cycle, the Kremlin’s propaganda machine sometimes targets voters with pro-Putin content, and several news websites based outside Russia were banned following the invasion of Ukraine, although young voters and tech-savvy People are accustomed to using VPNs to access them. ,

Protests are also strictly prohibited, making public expression of protest a dangerous and rare occurrence.

Then, as the elections approach, it is almost inevitable that the candidacies of genuine opposition candidates will be withdrawn or they will be barred from running for office, as Nadezhdin and Duntsova found during this cycle.

“Opposition politicians and activists are often victims of fabricated criminal cases and other forms of administrative harassment designed to impede their participation in the political process,” Freedom House said in its recent global report.

Do Russians support Putin?

It is very difficult to measure true popular opinion in Russia, where there are very few I think Independents operate under tight surveillance and where, even if a poll is legitimate, many Russians fear criticizing the Kremlin.

But Putin has certainly benefited from a political landscape tilted dramatically in his favor. The Levada Center, a non-governmental polling organization, reports that Putin’s approval rating is over 80%, which is an astonishing figure and truly unique among Western politicians, and which compares to previous years for the invasion of Ukraine. represents a substantial increase in his ratings.

The war gave Putin a nationalist message around which to mobilize Russians, and even though the military campaign faltered during 2023, the war maintained widespread support.

National security is a priority for Russians in the election context. Ukrainian attacks on Russian border areas have drawn many inside the country closer to war, but support for the invasion – euphemistically called a “special military operation” – remains high.

The Levada Center determined in late 2023 that “rising inflation and rising food prices could have a lasting impact on the mood of Russians”, causing Russians to cut back on their spending.

But that doesn’t mean Russians expect the elections to change the country’s direction. Putin benefits greatly from indifference. So far, in fact, Russians have never seen a democratic transfer of power between rival political parties, and expressions of anger against the Kremlin are so rare that much of the population may be insulated from politics.

Putin’s former speechwriter Abbas Galyamov told CNN in February that discontent against the president was growing in Russia. Galyamov said Putin is at a minimum trying to remove opposition leaders from society to ensure that dissent remains “unstructured,” “disorganized” and “leaderless.”

editor’s Note: This article has been updated.

