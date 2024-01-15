Russia has also included Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in the list of wanted criminals.

(CNN) — Russian authorities on Tuesday launched unprecedented criminal proceedings against Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on charges that the Baltic state’s leader was allegedly politically motivated.

The Kremlin accused Kallas, Estonian State Secretary Tamer Peterkopf and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Karys of destroying or damaging Soviet monuments commemorating fallen soldiers, Russian state agency TASS reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the allegations in a call with reporters, but did not specify when the alleged crime occurred. This Wednesday, government officials from three Baltic countries were added to the list of wanted people.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost two years earlier, Kallas announced that Estonia would remove all Soviet monuments in the country from public places.

Kallas appears to be the first head of state to be added to the Russian government’s Interior Ministry wanted list since the invasion began. However, the move is probably symbolic.

On Tuesday, Callas said on social media that the move came as no surprise to him and was proof that he was doing “the right thing” by supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“Throughout history, Russia has hidden its repression behind so-called law enforcement agencies,” Callas said, citing the cases of his grandmother and mother, whom he says were killed after the KGB issued arrest warrants against them. Later he was sent to Siberia.

He said, “The Kremlin now hopes that this move will silence me and others, but it will not. On the contrary, I will continue to strongly support Ukraine.”

Latvia and Lithuania responded on Wednesday by summoning their Russian ambassadors. The foreign ministries of both countries issued statements condemning the move as politically motivated. Estonia also summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires.

Estonia, a former member of the Soviet Union, joined the European Union and joined NATO in 2004. NATO’s expansion to the border with Russia has long troubled President Vladimir Putin, who sees the alliance as an existential threat.

concern in estonia

Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine sparked deep concern in Estonia that he could be next.

A report by Estonia’s foreign intelligence service said Russia may consider doubling the number of troops deployed along its border with the Baltic countries and increasing the number of troops on its border with Finland, which joined NATO last year. happened.

Presenting the report, Kauppo Rosin, head of Estonian foreign intelligence, said Russia probably feared conflict with the alliance in the next decade, although he played down the possibility of it resulting in military action.

Rosin said, “Estonia needs to prepare together with its allies. Our security can be better guaranteed with the victory of Ukraine, the defeat of Russia and the end of the Putin regime.”

Estonia has been a strong supporter of Europe spending more on its defence. Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s comment that, if re-elected, he would let Russia do “whatever it wants” with any NATO member that does not meet spending guidelines, Kallas said , “We are advocating to do more on this.” Defence, and that means all NATO members working more on defence.”

“I think what the presidential candidates in the United States are saying will probably be a wake-up call to allies who haven’t done much, so hopefully we can all do more,” he said at a press conference on Monday. We will do it and collectively become stronger.” To Roberta Metzola, President of the European Parliament.

Estonia’s defense budget is set to exceed 3% of the country’s GDP for the first time this year, well above the 2% limit set by NATO for alliance members.

On Tuesday, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna gave his annual foreign policy speech, which included fierce anti-Russian comments and full support for Ukraine.

“Nobody wants to live in a world where Putin walks around, kidnapping and orphaning children, trying to bully his neighbors and mining nuclear power plants,” he said. “Aggression must not succeed; it must not become a new accepted reality. Otherwise, the world will become a field of force, arrogance, insensitivity and authoritarianism.”

CNN’s Joshua Berlinger and Katharina Krebs contributed to this report.