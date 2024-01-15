Russia says it has captured the town of Avdiivka

(CNN) — Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine is now under full Russian control, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, commander of the “Center” military group, on taking control of the city in the Donetsk region, according to state media RIA Novosti and ministry statements.

Avdiivka was “an important defensive center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian flag was raised in several parts of Avdiivka, according to video footage posted on Telegram by Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik.

Russian capture of the city was imminent, as Ukrainian forces were greatly outnumbered and had faced daily attacks since October.

But Ukrainian forces are under pressure elsewhere on the front line, which stretches nearly 1,000 kilometers from the Russian border in the north to the Black Sea.

In December, the Ukrainian military recognized that the concentration of Russian forces would ultimately prevail at Avdiivka. Ultimately, the sheer mass of the Russian army, combined with its air superiority, made the city’s defense untenable and threatened to encircle the Ukrainian brigades still defending it.

Ukrainian withdrawal

Ukraine announced its withdrawal from the city northwest of Donetsk on Friday following the deadliest fighting of the Russian war in Ukraine.

The move follows Moscow’s intensified attacks on the region in recent weeks, as Russia bombarded it with airstrikes and artillery and sent waves of ground attacks with armored vehicles and troops.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of southern Ukraine forces, said in a Telegram message on Friday that withdrawal from the city was “the only right solution”, adding that some soldiers were captured in the process.

He said, “In a situation where the enemy is advancing over the corpses of his own soldiers with a ten-to-one advantage in shells under constant bombardment, this is the only correct solution.” “The Russian troops are numerically superior in personnel, artillery and aviation,” Tarnavsky said.

Moscow’s forces have launched 20 airstrikes and more than 150 artillery strikes on the area in the past 24 hours, he said, adding that the Russians are “literally wiping the city off the face of the earth.”

The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s new military chief Oleksandr Sirsky and Defense Minister Rustam Umerov visited forward positions in Avdiivka and pledged to send additional troops to “prevent the enemy from advancing deeper.”

However, on Thursday Ukrainian forces fighting to capture the city described “hellish” conditions and the enemy “coming from all sides”.

Sirski said in a Facebook post on Friday that he ordered the withdrawal “to avoid encirclement and preserve the life and health of the army” and that he was transferring troops to defend “more favorable lines.”

He added that Ukrainian troops “made every effort to destroy the best Russian military units and inflict significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.”

Ukraine is “taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain the situation,” he said, adding, “The lives of military personnel are most valuable.”

The commander of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade, which was sent to defend Avdiivka as one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units, said the withdrawal meant Ukrainian troops “can come back and attack even more.” can do.”

“I thank the command for its thoughtful decision,” Andrey Biletsky said in a Telegram post on Saturday. “I thank the troops for the brave battle they fought against the enemy at Avdiivka despite the Russians’ complete numerical superiority in men, equipment and shells,” he said.

The Russians also suffered heavy losses in their attack on Avdeevka, but Moscow appears to have calculated that, given their numerical advantage, they were worth it.

With reporting by Chris Lau, Sophie Tanno and Tim Lister.