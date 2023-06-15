Russia stops volunteers from rescuing civilians after water dam blows up

The Russian military is preventing volunteers from evacuating residents of the Ukrainian town of Oleshki, badly hit by floods. A Ukrainian aid organization has claimed this.

“The situation is bad”. Sergei, a local volunteer, is saddened by how bad the situation is in Oleshki. But Guardian He explains how difficult it is to work with his relief organization helping to go To come to the city in the Kherson region. “We have almost no contact with the people there. No one is allowed to go into the city. The Russians set up checkpoints around the city. People want to evacuate, but it is not possible.”

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam has probably affected the city the most. Pictures showed streets flooded and people in need crawling on their roofs. Svetlana, who was born in the city but is no longer here, says, “My mother told me yesterday that she would wait on the terrace for someone to rescue her.” Guardian, “He does not get any help from the local authorities. I keep calling Russian emergency help, but they don’t help. Russia simply forgets about them.

helping to go They claim that Russian soldiers along with their volunteers are stopping the boats at those posts. “There are withdrawals by the Russians, but they are very selective and just not enough.” According to Russia, there is actually an evacuation.

At least five people have died in southern Ukraine since the collapse of the dam.

Ukrainian shot

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Russian shelling in the center of Kherson has injured civilians. “Nine people were injured as a result of the shelling,” Ukraine’s ministry told Telegram. The figure was confirmed by regional governor Oleksandr Prokoudin, who said the wounded included “two rescuers, a police officer, a nurse and a German volunteer.” Earlier, the regional prosecutor’s office issued a statement saying that “one civilian was killed and two others were injured.”

On the other side of the country, in the vicinity of Donetsk, a four-year-old boy, his father and grandfather were also killed in a Russian attack on a residential area on Thursday. The local police has informed about this. Five people including four children were injured.

Ukrainian officials blame Russia for the attacks just as they are forced to evacuate thousands of civilians from flooded areas. On Tuesday, a dam in the Dnieper River was destroyed by an explosion that caused the site to flood. In turn, Russia claims that the Ukrainian military is targeting civilians being evacuated.