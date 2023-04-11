Russia-Ukraine War: A Minecraft server leaked confidential files of the conflict

Yes, we know it’s hard to believe, but it’s real. A Minecraft server leaked confidential files from the Russian-Ukrainian war that are now being shared on 4chan.

Although it may be hard to believe and even a little crazy, a user of a Minecraft Discord server made one of the biggest leaks of 2023, leaking confidential files from the United States about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Specifically, a user whose name is still unknown leaked a total of ten documents with “TOP SECRET” watermarks belonging to the United States government and the Pentagon within a Discord group on Minecraft, in which it is detailed how NATO would help Ukraine in the war.

Initially, media such as The New York Times or the Washington Post shared the news stating that these documents had apparently appeared on Telegram and Twitter. However, after investigations by various media and the media explosion, it was found that, in reality, they had been viralized thanks to a Discord group on Minecraft.

Finally, and as if all this odyssey were not enough, it was found that some of these files blatantly edited to falsify casualty numbers by Russia and/or Ukraine, which added to the equation the possibility that said files were completely false; something that was dismissed when American security officials quoted by the New York Times hinted at its authenticity.

Obviously, after the scandal, it closed the Minecraft server, missing all kinds of chat within the channelss. However, the leaked files are already circulating via 4chan, according to various media outlets.

Share it with whoever you want