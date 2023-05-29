Russia withdraws from the treaty on conventional forces in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday officially announced the withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty). It is an agreement that dates from the end of the Cold War.

The CFE Treaty, signed in 1991 and revised in 1999, deals with the limitation of conventional troops in Europe. The original treaty was intended to exclude any possibility of a sudden attack or full-scale invasion. It determined how much weapons and troops NATO and former Warsaw Pact states were allowed to deploy.

Moscow was one of the signatories of the treaty in 1990, but its implementation was largely suspended in 2007 following the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Since 2015, a year after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Russia has also stopped attending member state meetings.

With the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it became impossible for Russia to rejoin the treaty. Moscow asked its defense companies to increase mass production.