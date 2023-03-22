Russian Counter Strike vs. kyiv nationalist video games

During the 2021 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, IRI CEO Alexei Goreslavsky pledged 1 billion rubles ($13,400,000) to develop video games by 2022.

The Kremlin realized that in times of the Digital Age adolescents and children are educated more with new technologies than with a textbook, and therefore financed in 2006, through the now defunct Federal Drug Control Service of the Russian Federation (FSKN) two games in the framework of the fight against additions: the shooting game FSKN Spetsnaz Fighter and the Antinarkomaniya mission. They were distributed to schools and libraries.

“Our colleagues from the Federal Drug Control Service asked us to review their game Spetsnaz Fighter (…) I was disappointed in the quality of the game, despite appreciating the potential of using computer games to spread ideas. That’s because the public fund allocation and accountability system was pretty inadequate at the time. You got the money in March and then in the fall you had to write a report on how it was used. You had six months and a small amount. Most likely he just had time to redesign some of the existing games.”Alexander Gorbachenko, former president of the Russian Computer Sports Federation, told The Insider UK.

As for the Russian strategy video game Confrontation: Enforcing Peaceon its cover appears the e Former President of Georgia and current head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine, Mijeil Saakashvili. The plot dates from times of conflict in South Ossetia—Georgia moved troops to Abkhazia, while Russia, Ukraine and NATO also joined—, sand based on utilizing the 6 available troops competently (Russian, Georgian, Abkhazian, Polish, American and German) and in creating battlefields in the map editor.

The Kremlin lit the light bulb

The vice president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitri Medvedev, famous these days for his threats to the The Hague Court after the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin –for alleged crimes against humanity and trafficking of Ukrainian minors-, pointed out in 2011 the importance of promoting the development of the local video game industry. Prior to those dates, new militarized versions of Tetris, Minesweeper, Battleship, and a quiz testing knowledge of military ranks were introduced.

The turning point was when Roskomnadzor (the federal executive body responsible for control and supervision in the field of media) published a relatively high-quality report on the gaming market during that period. Fast forward to 2021, when Vasily Ovchinnikov, a government-backed businessman, established the Video Game Industry Development Organization.

According to The Insiderprior to the start of the war conflict with Ukraine for the breakaway Russophone states of the Donbass Basin, A project for a new excise tax has emerged for the most prominent global gaming portals such as Steam, PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store. With these revenues, the Kremlin intended to collect 5% of the total billing of these gamer apps, achieving some 10 billion rubles per year (US$ 135,100,000), according to estimates by the Ministry of Digital Economy.

But such a tax collection project was not viable: “The proposal was presented to the government but it was not returned. I think the government did not find the proposal favorable. Currently, the idea is debatable since there is no one left to collect the tax from”said Vasily Ovchinnikov, a business magnate and former CEO of Mosgortur, a state-owned company.

On the other hand, the war in Ukraine affected the various developers in Russia, as reported by Ovchinnikov:

“Studio revenue from games in the Apple Store has experienced a significant drop. On the Android platform, many developers have integrated payment systems that make it possible to transfer money to Russia. Meanwhile, Russian companies continued to release their products on Steam, with payments collected and transferred to Russia via third-party countries and unauthorized financial institutions. This change has caused fewer disruptions for major developers, but has created bigger challenges for smaller ones.”

The Belarusian game development company, Wargaming, recognized for creating World of Tanks, revealed the dismissal of one of its senior executives because he supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in turn asserted that he closed his branch Lesta Games in Saint Petersburg. Either way, the Belarusian company continues to operate and manage the tank simulator in Russia and in your nation.

The game developer community is generally liberal and hesitant to take government orders. While Ukrainian developers have been motivated to create games about war, Russian developers have not shown the same level of motivation.

Ukrainian video games in the tone of war

Ukrainian game developers are waging an ideological fight on a digital level to proliferate their truth about the war in their payments. so, in Ukraine War Storiesdeveloped by the Ukrainian company Starni Games, three different stories are told in Bucha, Mariupol and Gostomel, and the purpose of the game is to help civilians survive the bombing.

The game Catch Crazy Dictator is from an indie developer from Kharkiv in which you have to hit Vladimir Putin with a hammer as he pokes his head out of a board. Other games range from simple mobile phone apps to video games where players must tow Russian tanks like tractor vs. Tank from the ukrainian game developer Soloniy Design Studio.

Meanwhile, other Ukrainian developers at the initiative of the foundation Palianitsia (which raises money for humanitarian aid to Ukraine), invented the game Musk vs. Putin. in the style of Mortal Kombat, you play the role of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In the first round you have to beat the Chechen politician Kadyrov, and in the second – Vladimir Putin. The ambient scenery is nothing less than the destroyed city of Mariupol and it sounds like music “oh, there’s a red viburnum near the puddle”, Andrey Khlyvnyuk, the leader of the Boombox group. It should be noted that the basis of the plot has to do with a Twitter thread where the American tycoon summoned Putin to a duel.

In 1984, Alexsey Pajitnov released a game in the Soviet Union without being aware that he was in front of a worldwide phenomenon. The game was called Tetris and alone 5 years later it came out for Game Boy, but the story in between is the most exciting of all. Now a new apple tv movie will explore the path of the man who made it possible for the Soviet Union and the United States to understand each other… Thanks to a video game.

On March 31, Apple TV+ will try to gain muscle in the delicate and fragile ecosystem of streaming with the story of Henk Rogers, the person who got Hiroshi Yamauchi, the then president of Nintendo, to play ‘Tetris’ for the first time.

image.png Apple TV surprises with Tetris, and a Taron Egerton involved in conspiracies, Soviet spies and mafias: All for a video game

Tetris: The game for which the Soviets were willing to do anything

Tetris, which was previously titled Falling blocks (no, it is not a typo, because it refers to to the blocs during the Cold War), is directed by Jon S. Baird, an expert in biopics in his own way, who directed ‘The Fat and the Skinny’ five years ago.

The story, in this case, will not focus on game creation (according to the legends it is not that exciting and Pajitnov programmed it in a single day), but in the negotiations to bring a communist intellectual property to American capitalism, and to say that they were more than surreal is an understatement.

Tetris (2023) – Trailer Subtitled in Spanish

Taron Egerton (‘Rocketman’, ‘Kingsman’) will star in the film, which will have a few references to video games. For example, part of it will have images in 8 bits and the acts will be differentiated by levels, with a soundtrack reminiscent of chiptune.

Video games in Russia: The controversy continues

far it was the way of the 8bitsand now video games are more spectacular or realistic at each step, but in Russia they also continued to be programmed. Mundfish, the Russian studio based in Cyprus, developed Atomic Heart, a kind of Soviet dystopia in an alternate 1955and this one has not moved away from the controversies.

According to the European outlet AIN.Capital, the video game company was accused of collecting user data and provide them to the Russian security services.

In accordance with the privacy policy on the company’s store website, Mundfish collects user data and may provide it to Russian state authorities, in particular, to the FSB, the federal security service.

AIN.Capital maintains that this document is available only in Russian and does not appear in the English version of the store, and as to whose data will be collected in this way, the study explains: Data subjects are all customers/consumers and visitors to the mundfish.com website, including those who are going to purchase the studio’s services and products.

Artyom Galeev, the main developer of Atomic Heart, denied such accusations and claimed that the aforementioned privacy policy was incorrect and out of date, while also announcing that Mundfish’s online store had been closed to reassure concerned fans.

