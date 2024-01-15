Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Vice President Delsey Rodriguez in Venezuela

(CNN Spanish) — According to the transmitted message, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Venezuela this Tuesday on an official visit to meet with President Nicolás Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, as well as his counterpart, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. by the Russian Foreign Ministry on its Telegram channel.

“The parties will discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, as well as analyze the global and regional landscape,” the statement said. The two countries are “developing rapidly and actively in all important sectors.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov has already held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delsey Rodriguez as part of the visit.

Regarding the meeting between Lavrov and Rodriguez, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said, “This meeting underlines the strength of the alliance between our countries and is part of a shared commitment to strengthen strategic cooperation and unity in the multilateral region. ” X Account, formerly Twitter.

Lavrov’s visit comes days after the Maduro government’s decision to expel the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from Venezuela.

Venezuela is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin’s government and amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed support for his Russian counterpart on several occasions.