Russia’s war in Ukraine and news after Navalny’s death, live

As Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches its second anniversary, many world leaders are calling for support and assistance for Kiev.

These are his calls:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that suspending support for Ukraine “is not an option for us in Europe” and that it would be “the best thing for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” That’s why it’s important to continue military support, especially from the United States, Baerbock said.

“Unfortunately, we have learned in two years that this is not just a war against Ukraine, this is a war against European peacekeeping. This is a war against the Charter of the United Nations. That’s why the Ukrainians are fighting this war for us,” Baerbock said.

For his part, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the free world must renew its resolve to stand with Ukraine.

“When Putin launched his illegal invasion two years ago, the free world was united in its response. We stand united behind Ukraine. “And on this solemn anniversary, we must renew our resolve,” Sunak said in a statement issued late Friday.

French Ambassador to the United States Laurent Billi said that when EU countries help Ukraine, they are helping themselves and the same applies for the United States. He said “time is running out” to deliver aid to Kiev.

He said, “What is at stake right now is really the legacy of the greatest generations, the world we live in, 75 years of peace thanks to NATO.” He said now is a “critical moment” to help Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Friday calling his country’s support for Ukraine “unwavering and clear.”

According to Trudeau, Canada has imposed “a total of more than 2,400 sanctions” on Russia since the beginning of the invasion and is working with international partners “to secure long-term security commitments to Ukraine and ensure the safe return of abducted Ukrainian children.” doing work. ” For Russia.”