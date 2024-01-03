Ryan Garcia claims Addison Rae “wanted” him in confrontation with Bryce Hall

Pro boxer Ryan Garcia says TikTok star Addison Rae was in a bad situation for him as he clashed with Bryce Hall in the latest viral feud between influencers and combat sports professionals.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were once TikTok’s ‘it-couple’ – but the pair’s on-again, off-again relationship quickly fizzled out, and Rae has been publicly dating guitarist Omar Fedy since August 2021. Are.

However, that’s not stopping others from bringing up the TikToker’s past relationship with Bryce, which once again made headlines amid pro boxer Ryan Garcia’s ongoing feud with Hall.

For the past 24 hours, Hall and Garcia have been launching a verbal attack on social media. Their feud began over a legal battle between Garcia’s father and Hall, who is suing the TikToker as well as Tyler Holder and Nate Wyatt for allegedly failing to pay his training fees.

Garcia is demanding $10K from Hall, which he claimed in a series of heated tweets that he’ll pay… but it looks like this is prime fodder for another potential impact-boxing match .

Ryan Garcia takes aim at Bryce Hall by bringing up Addison Rae

In fact, Hall claimed he’s been trying to send over $10K for a year, and even exposed his Instagram messages with the boxer in a series of tweets on February 12.

“Ryan is a little crybaby complaining about $10k and trying to sue me for it,” Hall wrote. “Brother, do you think I don’t have 10 thousand dollars to send you right now? Reply to my private message and we can handle this instead of using Twitter as a therapy session.

It wasn’t long before Garcia posted more private messages with Hall — in one of which he mentioned Hall’s ex-girlfriend, Addison Rae.

“I know why you’re really angry,” Garcia wrote. “Although, Addison really messed with me.”

Hall shot back, “Bro is using my ex-girlfriend to get under my skin.” “creative.”

Addison wasn’t the only TikToker to get caught in the crossfire in this unexpected feud; Hall also appeared to take aim at Charli D’Amelio after Garcia posted a video of himself with the social media star.

So far, neither Addison nor Charlie have weighed in on this ongoing feud, and it’s unclear whether these two will settle their differences in court or in the boxing ring… but one of Hall’s feuds with Shawn Strickland Given the beef together, it seems like the sky’s the limit for Hall’s potential combat sports career.