Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in action-comedy extravaganza

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy universal pictures
Get ready for full-on action in theaters as Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt are joining forces in the upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy directed by David Leitch, who previously directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.
The explosive action-comedy film is a love letter to the Hollywood stuntmen and crews who create the magic behind the camera to create an immersive viewing experience in theatres.
In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays Colt, a stuntman who has served A-list star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) for years. Fresh off working with his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt) on his first directorial sci-fi film, Colt’s stunt expertise is needed. But when the film’s main star, Tom, goes missing, Colt’s true skills become real when he is tasked with finding the missing actor in order to save Jody’s film.
As Colt tracks down Tom’s whereabouts, he actually takes a very familiar path this time, from dodging bullets to speeding cars to help Jody bring his vision to the big screen.
The film is a big screen adaptation of the classic ’80s action show of the same title, reminiscent of big Hollywood’s take on how movies are made while bringing to the screen Gosling and Blunt’s obvious chemistry as former lovers , and the old spark begins to flare up. Amidst explosions on the set.
Director Leitch knows this genre well, having been a stunt performer in previous films such as Fight Club, Daredevil, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Matrix films, making him the ideal director for The Fall Guy.
When he showed the first footage of the film from his appearance at CinemaCon earlier this year, Gosling noted that “In most movies, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt artists do all the work, and that ends today. “.
From Universal Pictures, “The Fall Guy” will be released in Philippine cinemas on February 28, 2024. public relation
(TagstoTranslate)Universal Pictures(T)The Fall Guy(T)Ryan Gosling(T)Emily Blunt(T)Movie(T)Philippine Cinema(T)David Leitch(T)Action-Comedy Movie(T)CinemaCon(T)The fall guy trailer