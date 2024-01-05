Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in action-comedy extravaganza

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy universal pictures

Get ready for full-on action in theaters as Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt are joining forces in the upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy directed by David Leitch, who previously directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. The explosive action-comedy film is a love letter to the Hollywood stuntmen and crews who create the magic behind the camera to create an immersive viewing experience in theatres.

fall boy

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays Colt, a stuntman who has served A-list star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) for years. Fresh off working with his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt) on his first directorial sci-fi film, Colt’s stunt expertise is needed. But when the film’s main star, Tom, goes missing, Colt’s true skills become real when he is tasked with finding the missing actor in order to save Jody’s film. As Colt tracks down Tom’s whereabouts, he actually takes a very familiar path this time, from dodging bullets to speeding cars to help Jody bring his vision to the big screen.

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

The film is a big screen adaptation of the classic ’80s action show of the same title, reminiscent of big Hollywood’s take on how movies are made while bringing to the screen Gosling and Blunt’s obvious chemistry as former lovers , and the old spark begins to flare up. Amidst explosions on the set.

Directors David Leitch and Ryan Gosling