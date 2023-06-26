Ryan Reynolds buys Alpine F1 team

The popularity and value of Formula 1 continues to grow. Due to the sport’s improved visibility on social media and the streaming service Netflix, more and more people are paying attention to it, including the very wealthy.

The recent cash injection to the Alpine team has further underlined this fact. Investment firms Otro Capital and Redbird Capital Partners together invested approximately US$200 million in the French formation. Remarkable Detail: Three years ago, the entire Williams team was sold for the same amount.

Despite the large stakes of the above investment companies, all attention is focused on three well-known actors who have joined the consortium: Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy), Rob McElhenney (it's always sunny in philadelphia) and Michael B. Jordan (fantastic four, black panther).

This isn’t the first time that Reynolds and McElhenney have been involved in sports. In 2020, through their RR McReynolds Company LLC, the pair acquired Wrexham AFC, the oldest football club in struggling Wales. Under his management, the team managed to reach the FA Cup after twelve years. This miraculous return was widely praised and immediately became a documentary.

Alpine expects the positive impact of Ryan and Rob to be reflected in their operations as well. After all, since returning as Renault in 2016, Enston and Viry-Chatillon have had little to talk about.