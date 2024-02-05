Ryan Reynolds gets pranked by “John Krasinski” in a hilarious BTS clip for upcoming fantasy film ‘IF’.

Ryan Reynolds and “John Krasinski” promoted their movie IF with an intense throwback to a prank with The Office’s Randall Park. (Image: Paramount Pictures)

In a clever marketing move, a behind-the-scenes clip has surfaced for John Krasinski’s upcoming film “IF” starring Ryan Reynolds, which brings back a classic prank from “The Office.”

The NBC sitcom “The Office” featured a memorable cold open where Jim (played by Krasinski) hired Randall Park to impersonate him and confuse Dwight (played by Rainn Wilson). Now, in a comedic twist, Park is back to prank Ryan Reynolds by posing as “John Krasinski” in a BTS promo clip for the Super Bowl.

Reynolds, clearly shocked, challenges Park’s claim, saying, “You’re not John Krasinski; you’re Randall Park. John Krasinski is much younger and less Asian than you.”

Despite Reynolds’ confusion, Park remains committed to the prank, even casually answering questions including Krasinski’s background, his hometown (Boston), and his marriage to Emily Blunt. Reynolds then breaks the proverbial “fourth wall” like Deadpool, looking towards the audience, expressing his confusion.

But this gag extends beyond the intro as the clip seamlessly transitions into a behind-the-scenes featurette. Park cleverly inserts on-set footage, and while maintaining the plot he narrates scenes as if he were Krasinski himself. The result is an insightful and entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the making of “IF.”

“IF” is an original fantasy film that marks Krasinski’s return to the director’s chair following the success of his horror hits “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II.” But this time, Krasinski is returning to Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. Like films like this leads to an eccentric direction.

The film, originally titled “Imaginary Friends”, was announced in 2019, but later faced delays due to the pandemic. The plot revolves around a young girl who has the ability to see these aforementioned imaginary friends, who sets out on a quest to reunite these forgotten companions with their respective children. Reynolds plays an enthusiastic character referred to only as ‘The Man Upstairs’, who is accompanied by an adorable imaginary friend named simply ‘Blue’ (voiced by Steve Carell).

The rest of the “IF” cast includes notable names like Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Bobby Moynihan and Alan Kim. Additionally, the film features an impressive lineup of voice talents including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Jon Stewart, and Richard Jenkins.

As fans anxiously await the release of “IF,” this behind-the-scenes clip offers a humorous and fascinating glimpse into the making of this imaginative fantasy film. Originally scheduled to release on May 24, “IF” will now hit theaters on May 17, 2024.

This adjustment not only moves Paramount Pictures’ film back a week, but also strategically avoids competition with the studio’s SpongeBob SquarePants sequel, which has been rescheduled for a May 2024 streaming release on Netflix. Additionally, this change is part of a broader overhaul of Paramount’s release schedule in response to delays to its slate due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.