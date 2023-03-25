s1mple’s live reaction to the arrival of Counter-Strike 2

The output of counter strike 2 coincided with the playoffs of ESL Pro League 17, one of the most important events of the year. The G2-ENCE and the NAVI-Outsiders, two authentic matches, were left in the background due to one of the most important news in recent years. As soon as he finished his match, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev went to the interview table to see, for the first time, the videos that showed the new details of Counter-Strike 2. The Ukrainian player had to request a beta from the game developers via Twitter to be able to enjoy it personally.

Imagine walking out of a game of playoffs of ESL Pro League 17 and check that everyone is aware of Source 2. This happened to s1mple, AW Per of Natus Vincere and one of the best players in the history of Counter-Strike. The Ukrainian player observed live the first details of an update that is already the history of video games. It is more than important the opinion of the best player of CS:GO about the future of CS. “What the hell!” s1mple blurts out when he sees the new smoke mechanic. The player was very surprised with many of the new details while calling one of his teammates to enjoy it.

FaZe players also react to counter strike 2

During the last hours we have been able to verify several professionals in the scene enjoying this beta. The first of them was smooyafor which he managed to gather more than 100,000 spectators in his streaming. As the hours passed, other video game legends and journalists enjoyed their first steps for a Dust 2 more realistic. Nevertheless, Other of the reactions that became viral was that of the FaZe playersanother of the teams that is still alive in ESL Pro League 17. Twistzz and Rain couldn’t believe the dissipation of the fumes by shooting or with grenades.

see more

OUR HONEST REACTION TO COUNTER-STRIKE 2 pic.twitter.com/o9eaz4V86v — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 22, 2023

Remember that counter strike 2 It will definitely arrive in the summer of this year, but if you’re lucky, Now you can enjoy the “new” shooter with limited testing. If you are not one of the lucky ones, you will have to spend hours and hours in twitch seeing great personalities from the community.