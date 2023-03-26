s1mple’s request to Valve about CS2

The transition from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) to counter strike 2 (CS2) is much closer than some players believed. After Valve officially confirmed the launch of the new edition of the franchise, the beta of CS2 along with its news is one of the great current issues. However, the arrival of the new title implies changes in the competitive scene, something on which different professional players have spoken. Among them, the considered best player in history: Oleksandr Kostyliev «s1mple«.

In full broadcast of the ESL Pro League, the star of Natus Vincere reacted for the first time live to the CS2 news. In fact, he later had to personally ask Valve to provide him with a beta to be able to check the new changes in the game. But within the excitement, the Ukrainian star had a moment to make a request to the developer: «Valve, if you’re listening, let us finish tournaments so we have equal time to prepare. [a Counter-Strike 2] after the player break.

s1mple’s request comes because, in the absence of confirmation of an official date, Valve has announced the release of CS2 next summer. The holidays of the competitive CS:GO ecosystem are agreed by the Association of Professional Players of Counter-Strike (CSPPA) and are agreed from June 12 to July 9. After the break there are two scheduled tournaments: the group stage of the BLAST Premier Fall and the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) of Cologne. The two tournaments are held from July 13 to 23 and from July 25 to August 6 respectively.

2023 will not have two Majors

s1mple’s request has arrived the same week that Valve has confirmed the end of the cycle of Majors of CS:GO. He major in Paris will be the last tournament of this caliber to be held in Global Offensive, something that will mark the end of a decade. Therefore, the major that should have been played in the second half of the year will be cancelled. Instead, the developer has claimed that the first major of CS2 will be in March 2024, a date that is still far away to meet the company in charge of organizing it and its location.

