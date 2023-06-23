Sabrina Carpenter @ Palace 12: Welcome to Pop’s boudoir

It took a while for American Sabrina Carpenter to be seen as a full-fledged musician. During her career as a child star on the Disney Channel, the actress/singer had already tried to pursue a music career. She has already released four albums under the label The Most Famous Mouse in the World, but there was no great success. For many, it was the love triangle — which wasn’t really a triangle — with fellow Disney stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett and the smash hit Uber hit “Driver’s License” that really started talking about American. Sabrina Carpenter has worked extremely hard to make a name for herself in 2023. his latest tall player i can’t send email They were released under a new label, and the songs also sound more mature than before. Moreover, his music now also gets the necessary publicity and attention. Said sooner than later, as Carpenter was allowed to perform that album in Hall 12 last night.

Annika Bennett got a chance to join the Carpenters on their European tour and with their soft indie pop rock, we expected a cool, wobbling warm-up for the main act. She may very well be the love child of Lizzie McAlpine and Carpenter herself, a point that became apparent when she started playing. Electric guitar in hand, she walked the stage like a lonely soul. He started with “Sober up”, a message that many people at the Cooloor Cafe, located next to Palais 12, could take as an example. He instantly took everyone along with his melodious voice and on the second song, the crowd started grooving along with Bennett. They replaced their already released songs with new material and it was the unreleased “Power Sex Dreams” that was most convincing. The song clearly has over production due to the good beat and drums which make it stand above the rest. It was no longer just a girl with a guitar, but an actually composed song that made people swoon. She closed quickly again with “Scared of Getting What I Want”, in which she was able to once again showcase her vocal range.

With a cozy and romantic balcony, plus a giant glittering heart, Palais 12 was briefly transformed into a scene from the Moulin Rouge last night. Luckily, there are no bad guys to be found here, at least not in reality, but as the subject of the songs. With the audience singing along, Carpenter crawled behind the piano on her balcony and mesmerized everyone with “Emails I Can’t Send”. It was immediately noticeable that the twenty-year-old has good vocal control and it soon became clear why she managed to amass a real fan base. She started her set ten minutes later than expected and it showed in the speed with which she moved from one song to the next. Apparently no one thought this was a problem, because whoever first approached the seat immediately glued it to the balcony.

The singer first took the stage just before the start of “Vicious”, not only to greet her audience, but also to give a clear message that she really does hate men and showed it by raising her middle finger during the song. clarified. Then we come to what Carpenter himself liked to describe as the “Yehw” part. Over fun guitar chords and cowboy hat in hand, she begins dancing to “Already Over,” followed by the slightly sultry “Bad for Business.” It might sound a bit controversial, but the pop star knows how to control and communicate everything so well that sometimes it just seems a bit too perfect and we just can’t catch her making mistakes. So there was nothing left for Carpenter to do but rock and sing along with the original choir in front of him.

On “Bet You Want,” we’re briefly transported into Carpenter’s home while she sings and dances for us in her most provocative fashion. We were already allowed to hear his voice in every possible way and it sometimes made us wonder what that American still had in store for us. The answer was a long conversation with a fan. She was allowed to bring her love story with a carpenter, who again chose the story ‘I Hate Men’. We have already established that luck in love does not apply to her, but sometimes it bothers us that this is a fact that young girls nowadays seem to be embracing. Getting back to the music side, we only got a cover of “1000 Miles” by Vanessa Carlton, which she dedicated especially to that one fan.

On Friday evening we were mainly presented with songs from the latest Long Player, which was not surprising as this is her first album under a new label and she is clearly saying goodbye to her past. Occasionally some space was kept for some older songs, but these fit perfectly into the sound they currently use. Just before the encore she crawled out to her balcony again to give “Decode” like a true Juliet and we acted as several Romeos for her choir. Anyone who’s already familiar with her music knows that the first binumber “Nonsense” gets a customized outro based on the city it’s located in. Yesterday was no different and with some sarcasm on mussels and Brussels, it was time for the last clap of the evening. “Because I Loved a Boy” is used again by Carpenter to show off her last vocal skills and thus everyone goes home satisfied and happy.

Hall 12 served as the stage for Sabrina Carpenter’s boudoir yesterday where she showcased the power of her lovely songs and voice. The audience ate from his hand and he kept everyone happy with his almost perfect show.

set list:

i can’t send email

read your mind

Wing

Wicked

already over

shower for business

skinny dipping

the things i want you to say

tornado warning

Antonym

bet you want

1000 miles

how many things

fast time

Paris

honeymoon fade away

Sue me

the code

Nonsense

because i liked a boy