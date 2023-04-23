Sacy makes history on the VALORANT ladder

That the signing of Gustavo Rossi «sacy» by Sentinels generated expectations among North American followers was not the result of chance. The Brazilian was part of the LOUD that, after a whole year fighting for the top positions, was proclaimed VALORANT world champion against OpTic Gaming. However, the individual level of the now sentinel is not only reflected at a competitive level within a team, but also in the ladder of the qualifying games. There Rossi stands out above the rest with overwhelming ease.

Sacy has made history because he has become the first player in VALORANT history to reach the top 1 on the Brazilian, European and North American server. As the player himself joked on Twitter, he would only have to repeat the same position on an Asian server. During the tour in North America, the Sentinels player has accumulated 88 victories and a rating of 1,178. His win rate is 69% after playing 127 games according to the data of tracker.gg.

Currently the Brazilian has the challenge of transferring that performance in qualifying games at a competitive level with Sentinels. Sacy’s team is currently in eighth position with only one win and three losses, in addition to being immersed in the process of change due to the temporary replacement of Jimmy Nguyen «Marved» to Tyson Ngo «TenZ«. The last playoff spot is the MIBR brand with a record of two wins and two losses.

photo 3 of the classic https://t.co/kmOsgHuqg2 — SEN Sacy (@sen_sacy) April 21, 2023

Sacy breaks records in VALORANT

That Sacy breaks records within VALORANT is nothing new within the shooter. In 2021, the Brazilian made history by being the first professional player to be proclaimed champion of a league both in the shooter as in the other great Riot Games title: League of Legends. Before the arrival of fps, Rossi played as a shooter within the MOBA and won a Brazilian championship with RED Canids. Unlike his achievements in VALORANT, in LoL he did not win an international tournament.

