Sadness at and next to the Werchter Boutique festival venue, the organization hit the Mayan culprit: “It was not good”

On social media, criticism rained down on the Werchter Boutique event, which featured Goldband and P! Happened to NK on Saturday. “Stood in line for fries for the whole concert, humiliating,” it sounds, among other things, on Twitter. However, the traffic chaos in this particular area turned out to be a major source of frustration. “Had to drive the last 5 kms for an hour and a half to get to the parking lot.” or: “two hours and counting Still miss the Goldband when stuck in traffic.” This is just a sampling of the angry reactions.

“The conclusion is very simple: it was not good,” admits spokesperson Neale Bigarre. “Every year we put a lot of effort into mobility and we’re sorry a lot has gone wrong, we’ll do a thorough evaluation.” The fact that this is the first time that visitors had to buy their parking ticket in advance certainly had an impact on the situation. Yet that was not the only reason.

According to Bigarre it is the sum of circumstances. “The influx of visitors seemed uneven,” she says. “Many festival-goers may have opted to visit the festival venue later due to the heat. As a result, too many people were on the road at the same time. In addition, there were diversions in the area that were separate from the festival, but made the traffic situation even more difficult.

Of course there was also the new parking system. This year, visitors will need to buy tickets online in advance for the car park of their choice. This differs from previous years, where festival goers drove into the festival park and were directed by signage and stewards to the remaining free parking. “All the parking tickets were sold out, so it worked out fine.” Only: The ticket itself turned out to be confusing for many. “There are multiple QR codes on the ticket. One acts as an admission ticket, the other codes send GPS coordinates to Google Maps or Waze.

So there are altogether three codes on the sheet. “We see people type Werchter Festival Park into their GPS out of habit. It’s understandable, but it’s not a good idea.” The organization’s advice is as follows: “Our final suggestion is to scan the QR code of the GPS app you want to use. Waze users scan the Waze code. People who use Google Maps scan another code. This is the only way your GPS will point you to the right route and the right parking lot.

So read the given information carefully. Because today also promises to be a busy day with TW Classic. Bruce Springsteen as the headliner again bodes well for the sold-out festival venue, which equates to around 60,000 visitors. “Today we expect a different situation,” says Bigray. “But to be safe, we will deploy several additional teams to monitor the traffic situation. There will also be a mobility meeting soon.”

The organization has little to say about the queues on the grassy field. “There were long queues at the stall, that’s right. But we think it is mainly due to peak moment. Many apparently started eating at the same time. We received some complaints about the cashless system, our assessment is positive.

An instructive exercise just before the start of Rock Werchter, a four-day event starting on Thursday 29 June. “A multi-day festival is way different from a one-day festival,” it seems. “The camping event ensures that there are distinct intake moments.” Superstar Harry Styles will still be at Werchter next week, which is not a multi-day event, but again a busy one-day event. Let’s wait and see if the organization and the car drivers also learn from their mistakes.