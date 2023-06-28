Safe research exposes heart disease | Maastricht UMC+

With the Maastricht Cardiomyopathy Register, researchers are exploring new possibilities for the detection and treatment of heart diseases. With an innovative database, they guarantee the security of participants’ data. So all participants can take part in this large scale study with confidence.

Over the years, cardiologists have been specializing in increasingly smaller areas of their field, such as myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, or heart failure. To avoid losing sight of all these heart diseases, it’s helpful to zoom out from time to time and look at the big picture. This is precisely the purpose of the Maastricht Cardiomyopathy Register (MCMP, cardiomyopathy being a medical term for heart disease). This register captures the ups and downs of people with heart disease, which will hopefully provide new insights into the genesis and treatment of heart disease. But, how do scientists ensure that all patient data is secure? Dr. Michael Henkens, researcher in the Department of Cardiology and Pathologist in Training at MUMC+ and one of the initiators of the MCMP Registry, explains.

digital safe

“We work with two physically separated databases. The first includes all coded research data, but no information that could link this data to an individual, such as name, date of birth, or gender. The data contains a unique code for each individual. The second database is a digital vault containing the keys to all the codes. Only local researchers in Maastricht have access to the vault and may contact participants with their consent, for example with requests to complete annual questionnaires or participate in other studies. “Each participant decides in advance whether he or she can be contacted by the researchers. Anyone who does not wish to be contacted can still participate in the study.

“With the explicit consent of the participants, anonymized data can be shared with researchers from other centers to jointly conduct even better research on heart disease,” adds Henkens. “Only encrypted data is shared here, not personally identifiable data. The database containing participants’ data therefore complies with strict rules to guarantee everyone’s anonymity.

Researchers ‘populate’ the database in new and innovative ways. “Together with our partners, we managed to automate data collection,” says Henkens. “This is a huge improvement, because previously a researcher had to retype all that data, which took a lot of effort and could lead to typographical errors.” This automation is very welcome, especially as researchers are seeking ten thousand participants for the MCMP registry to be able to better detect heart muscle diseases and better treat them in the future. With over 2500 participants, they are on their way