SAG Awards: The Looks We Loved at the Awards | Fashion

The audiovisual awards season lands this Sunday, 26/02, at the SAG Awards 2023, in Los Angeles.

Traditionally conducted without presenters, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which will air from 10pm ET on Netflix, will continue in the same format this year.

Another feature of SAG is its red carpet characterized by a more sober and modern atmosphere, but no less interesting.

To get in the mood for the red carpet at this award, we retrieved 10 looks that already crossed the entrance of the event and were kept in our memory, such as the Armani Privé dress customized especially for Lady Gaga in 2022 and the production with Louis Vuitton pants by Emma Stone in 2019.