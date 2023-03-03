SAG Awards: The Looks We Loved at the Awards | Fashion

The audiovisual awards season lands this Sunday, 26/02, at the SAG Awards 2023, in Los Angeles.

Traditionally conducted without presenters, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which will air from 10pm ET on Netflix, will continue in the same format this year.

Another feature of SAG is its red carpet characterized by a more sober and modern atmosphere, but no less interesting.

To get in the mood for the red carpet at this award, we retrieved 10 looks that already crossed the entrance of the event and were kept in our memory, such as the Armani Privé dress customized especially for Lady Gaga in 2022 and the production with Louis Vuitton pants by Emma Stone in 2019.

1 of 10 Viola Davis at the SAG Awards 2017 — Photo: Getty Images

2 of 10 Zoë Kravitz at the SAG Awards in 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

3 of 10 Kim Joo-ryeong at the SAG Awards 2022 — Photo: Getty Images
4 of 10 Lady Gaga at the SAG Awards in 2022 — Photo: Getty Images
5 of 10 Michelle Meredith at the 2022 SAG Awards — Photo: Getty Images
6 of 10 Selena Gomez at the SAG Awards — Photo: Getty Images
7 of 10 Andrea Boehlke at the 2022 SAG Awards — Photo: Getty Images
8 of 10 Lupita at the 2019 SAG Awards — Photo: Getty Images
9 of 10 Yvette Nicole Brown at the SAG Awards 2022 — Photo: Getty Images
10 of 10 Emma Stone at the SAG Awards 2019 — Photo: Getty Images

The awards will take place this Sunday, 2/26, in Los Angeles

