Saint Laurent is one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite brands

It is indisputable that Hailey Bieber, a 26-year-old model and businesswoman, is an icon fashion, his style goes beyond the catwalks, from the red carpet to the clicks for paparazzi on the street, her clothes draw attention and serve as inspiration. Hailey is the darling of street style current, it transits between the styles comfy (comfort), sports casual and also includes haute couture pieces.

Dressing well is in the wisdom of harmonizing styles that match your personality and your body, it is not as simple a task as you might think, although Hailey makes it seem like it is something extremely natural, since she harmonizes different styles with precision, her guard clothes is filled with timeless and at the same time modern items, such as oversized blazers, leather shorts, and a sober color palette (caramel tones, black, gray and navy blue).

Some haute couture brands tend to appear more often in the model’s wardrobe, including maison French Yves Saint Laurent, which features a more classic and sophisticated style.

Check out some of the times when the model shone with clothes from maison:

Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br). Photo: Hailey Bieber wearing Yves Saint Laurent (Reproduction/Site revistalofficiel.com.br).



Previous







Next



Hailey Bieber has more than 14 covers of Vogue magazine and has walked for brands such as Versace, Tommy Hilger, Moschino and Bottega Veneta, and has been featured in campaigns for brands Miu Miu, Guess, Jimmy Choo, among others.

Currently Hailey has retired from the catwalks and works only as a photographic model and influencer, she was born in the United States and is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer, Brazilian, Kennya Deodato Baldwin, recently she posted a video on her You Tube channel with her mother and maternal grandmother making a typically Brazilian recipe, cheese bread , the model even risked a few words in our language. She has been married to singer Justin Bieber since 2018.

Featured Photo: Hailey Bieber (Reproduction/Instagram)