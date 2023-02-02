Salary caps in esports

Last November, negotiations broke down between the video game publisher Activision Blizzard and the United States Department of Justice about him “competitive balance” tax of the Overwatch League (OWL), a mechanism to control the salaries of OWL players.

It seems that a salary cap can apparently be a solution for the high salaries of gamers in esports, which are a major driver of operating costs for many organizations. A possible recessioncoupled with declining investor confidence in the ROI of esports teams, is making these unattractive for interested parties. In order to counteract this situation, the teams see lowering costs as a possible solution.

In traditional sports in the USA, especially in competitions with a franchised model such as the NBA, NFL and NHL, they are clear about how to contain salaries within the total costs generated by the teams. The NBA calculates a salary cap based on the revenue generated by the league in the previous season.. The 2022-2023 season is expected to be just over $123M. teams can spend up to 90% of that amountand if they want to exceed the limit, they must pay a “luxury tax”; is what is called soft cap. Other leagues, like nflthey have a “hardcap» that is, they cannot under any circumstances exceed a certain number.

There is a lot of red tape and industry uniqueness in esports before you can seriously consider any of these salary caps.

You couldn’t put a salary cap without unionization. A salary cap would be a huge restriction on trade and would raise antitrust concerns in almost any country, and certainly in the United States. Phillip Aram, Executive Director of the LCS Players Association (LCSPA)

Another issue to be discussed is that it should be create an official player unionwhich allows “employees”, in this case the players, to collectively negotiate payment terms.

But, Why is it harder to unionize esports players than, say, NFL players? Aram makes this very clear, which is that unionization is often designed as a two-party system. It’s usually like that in sports.

The parties negotiate what is known as collective agreement (CBAfor its acronym in English), which dictates the rules on various league issues such as compensation and player welfare. Crucially, in a league with a salary cap like the NFL, a CBA determines the minimum and maximum that teams can spend on player salaries, which is usually based to some extent on the total revenue that the respective league generates.

But, we come to an important aspect in electronic sports, and that is that there is a third part: the publisher. They own the intellectual property of their games, which means they have the last word on everything. In this case, we have Riot Games, publisher of League of Legends. The NFL, for example, does not own football itself, and neither does any other entity.

Sport is in the public domain, while esports is totally different, it is a commercial product. This makes unionization of players enormously complicated.

Salary caps would financially benefit the esports industry. Right now, the mismatch between player compensation and team billing makes little financial sense. Many teams have a 100% salary-to-revenue ratio. The salary caps would bode well for a relatively young and insecure industry as the world navigates a macroeconomic recession. Harris Peskin, Executive Director of the Esports Bar Association

If we unionized today, we would unionize with the teams. We would end up in a situation where even if the teams created a joint bargaining unit and we negotiated with all 10 LCS teams together and passed a deal, we would still be governed by Riot and whatever rules they chose to set. Phillip Aram, Executive Director of the LCS Players Association (LCSPA)

Riot might void any agreement reached between players and teams. For example, if the LCSPA and LCS team owners were to negotiate a no-import rule, Riot could refuse to allow it.

To overcome this problem, there should be a clear publisher acceptance or one guaranteed abstention of these in decision-making on these aspectsalthough this is unlikely to happen. Also, it’s hard to imagine a publisher refraining from making decisions if the results have implications for their product. Even publishers might not be interested in unionizing players for other, more subtle reasons.

We won’t be exploring syndicating directly with teams until we have a clear idea of ​​how we can do it without Riot’s interference, or with Riot’s direct involvement. It is an incredibly expensive and lengthy process. We’re not going to collectively bargain with teams to have Riot later change or disregard those rules. Phillip Aram, Executive Director of the LCS Players Association (LCSPA)

Proper antitrust-immune salary cap systems in esports are still some way off, but solving this problem could go a long way to sustaining the industry. However, as is often the case, it will require greater cooperation from publishers.