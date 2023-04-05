Salary is not a game in the US: Justice sues Activision for salaries in its ‘eSports’ leagues | Companies

Stock image of an eSports team. Marko Geber (Getty Images)

Video games are more than just a hobby. A good account of this can be given by Activision, which, at their request, had a run-in with the United States Department of Justice earlier this week. The company behind sagas such as Overwatch or Call of Duty, the war game that has been one of the greatest successes in history with 400 million copies sold worldwide, was accused of illegally limiting the salaries received by gamers his league of eSports.

As detailed in the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice, to capitalize on the success of the saga of both video games, Activision created separate leagues of eSports. In them, teams of professional players competed against each other under the gaze of millions of followers. In the case of Overwatch, in the first season of the competition, 107 million people watched its development. For its part, the official channel of the Call of Duty league attracted an average of 15 million visits per month.

In the leagues, the teams of eSports they not only compete to win, but also fight to sign the best players. Since the beginning of the leagues, Activision and the teams agreed to impose rules that were intended to reduce the level of competition for the best players. “Under this rule, which Activision called the competitive balance tax, teams were fined if the salaries they paid their players exceeded a certain range. For each dollar that exceeded the limit, Activision would fine the team with one dollar that would be distributed among the rest of the teams that did comply with the rules, ”the document details.

The reason for the lawsuit is that in the eyes of the US authorities, these salary limits undermined the rights of professional players who competed in the leagues, causing them to earn less money than they should have received in theory.

“Video games and leagues of eSports They are among the most popular forms of entertainment, and professional gamers, just like all other workers, deserve to benefit from the competition for their services. Activision’s conduct prevented this from happening,” said Jonathan Kanter, deputy attorney general for the Justice Department’s anticompetitive conduct division.

If the District of Columbia Court upholds the prosecution’s claim, Activision would be barred from imposing any rule limiting player compensation. The Justice Department’s proposal would require Activision to certify to authorities that it has ended the competitive balance tax, implement whistleblower protection measures, and notify and explain the final ruling to teams and players in its leagues. After a 60-day comment period, the District of Columbia Court will review the case.

In the accompanying documentation that goes further into the reasons for the lawsuit, the Department of Justice maintains that the teams in the leagues of eSports They have recognized that without the measure set by Activision they would have spent more money paying their players.

“While players from other professional leagues in eSports have agreed to wage restrictions as part of a collective bargaining agreement, players in Activision’s leagues are not members of any union and have not negotiated those rules,” the lawsuit explains.

