Salma Hayek: always hotter, she shows herself completely naked and causes an uproar on the web

Unfortunately, the traditions have been largely lost. And no, we’re not talking about the age-old traditions of the British royal family but rather the digital habits. For example, in the early days of Instagram, it was customary to post souvenir photos on Thursdays, which “throwback Thursday”, A return to a past that is now part of the past. Except that two of our favorite Latina actresses – Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek – Just now the hashtag that refreshes old memories has come into the headlines again. Definitely a ultra-caliente comeback!

Salma Hayek sets Instagram on fire with nude photos

This Thursday, January 18, Eva Longoria set social networks on fire by remembering the obsession with her look that exposed her abs during her heyday. desperate Housewives, The actress went so far as to roam around topless under an open jacket. However, Salma Hayek made it even hotter. Mexican actress causes a stir on Instagram by sharing archive photos of herself Sensual pose in eve dress, On harsh clichés, A very young Salma Hayek shows herself completely nakedLying lazily on the bed. We also found her topless there, in three-quarter view, with part of her chest exposed to the camera. A post title: “It is often said that you should never look back, but sometimes it is the best view.”, He is not wrong.

These nude photos remind us to what extent Salma Hayek was an atomic bomb. And that hasn’t changed, it’s still there! If several years have passed since this sexy shooting, it seems that they have not had any effect on the wife of François-Henri Pinault., At 57, the actress is still as fierce as ever, as proven by the swoon-worthy photos of her in swimsuits that she regularly posts on Instagram. The fabulous fifty-year-old woman who made meditation the secret of her youth wears a bikini like no one else. Once charming, always charming.